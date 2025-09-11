Police seize 65 kg ganja, arrest two in Karnataka's Udupi

Udupi (Karnataka), Sep 11 (PTI) Udupi police seized over 65 kg of ganja and arrested two men during an anti-narcotics operation on Thursday, officials said.

A special police team, acting on intelligence, intercepted the accused near Kinnimulki Swagatha Gopura in Kadekar village while they were allegedly preparing to sell the contraband, they said.

The accused were identified as Ganesh (38) of Hunsur, Mysuru district, and P Gopal Reddy (43) of Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, police said.

Police said it has seized 65.039 kg of ganja, two mobile phones, Rs 1,520 in cash, and a lorry valued at about Rs 20 lakh, allegedly used to transport the narcotics. The contraband is valued between Rs 32 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, with the total seizure estimated at Rs 72.21 lakh.

A case has been registered under sections of the NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said preliminary investigations suggest the ganja was sourced from the Andhra-Odisha border.

"More people are suspected to be involved in this trade. The probe is continuing," he added. PTI COR AMP KH