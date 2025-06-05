Police seize 6.5 tons of explosives in Odisha's Kalahadi

Bhawanipatna, Jun 5 (PTI) The police on Thursday seized around 6.5 tons of explosives and 115 detonators in Odisha's Kalahandi district and arrested four people.

A statement issued by the Kalahandi Police said that based on an FIR lodged by a mining officer, a joint raid by the mining department and police, was conducted on a stone quarry and crusher at Lakhbahali under Jaypatna police station.

Two explosive-laden vehicles were seized and four people including two drivers were arrested.

Kalahandi SP Nagaraj Devarakonda said that it was discovered that the vehicles were carrying 6.5 tons of explosives in violation of norms.

The police were investigating the matter further, the SP said.

Meanwhile, a report from Rourkela said that the police took businessman Shravan Agarwal on remand for two days.

He was earlier arrested and sent to jail in an explosive heist case.

“We have brought him for two days remand for further investigation. If necessary, we will appeal for an extension of remand,” said Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani.

While Agarwal was arrested, the police issued a summons to Nikita Agarwal, who was also one of the licenses of the explosive trade in Sundergarh district, in the same case. PTI COR AAM NN