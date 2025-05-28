Police seize 830 kg of ganja worth Rs 4.15 cr in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem; two held

Hyderabad, May 28 (PTI) A total of 830.5 kg of ganja, valued at more than Rs 4.15 crore, was seized by the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana and two persons from Madhya Pradesh were arrested for allegedly transporting the contraband, police said on Wednesday.

During vehicle checking at Padamata Narsapuram village, police teams intercepted a van on May 27 and discovered the concealed contraband, Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police B Rohit Raju said in a release.

The accused had modified the van with a hidden chamber to evade detection and had loaded the ganja at Tulisipaka village of Alluri Sitarama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh in order to reach New Delhi through Kothagudem, Khammam, and other districts/states, the SP said.

Several individuals from Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Alluri Sitarama Raju district were identified as buyers and sellers, police said, adding a case was registered and the van, two mobile phones and the ganja were seized.

Raju said in 2024, the authorities seized 8,078 kg ganja across 112 cases, while in 2025 they have already confiscated 3,002 kg so far.