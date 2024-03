Kathua/Jammu, Mar 5 (PTI) A bag containing gunpowder was found near the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said.

An investigation is underway, they said and added that gunpowder is usually used by hunters in the area. The officials said a police team was rushed to the Kataoo area near the International Border (IB) after information about the bag was received. PTI COR AB AB ANB ANB