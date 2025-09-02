Police seize container truck carrying cattle in Odisha, 22 found dead

Jajpur (Odisha), Sep 2 (PTI) The Odisha Police in Jajpur district on Tuesday seized a container truck illegally carrying 60 cattle, of which 22 were found dead, an officer said.

The cattle were being carried from Charinangal in Jajpur district to Kolkata, the police said.

The force seized the vehicle near Kundala Chhak after chasing it for three kilometers on the National Highway-53, connecting Chandikhol and Paradip.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Barachana police chased the container truck around 3 am.

The driver abandoned the vehicle near Kundala Chhak and fled from the spot.

Upon inspection, police discovered that the container was carrying over 60 cattle, many of which were found in extremely deplorable condition.

“Disturbingly, twenty-two of them were found dead at the time of seizure, raising serious concerns about animal cruelty and illegal cattle transport,” an official said.

The dead cattle were buried on Tuesday, while the surviving animals were shifted to a nearby cow shelter, the officer said.

The police launched a manhunt to trace the driver and others involved in the illegal cattle transportation racket, he said.

Preliminary reports suggest that the container truck lacked proper ventilation and space, leading to suffocation and death of the animals during transit.

“We have launched a full-scale investigation into the matter right from the origin of the transport, the condition of the animals and the legality of the cattle transportation. We are also verifying whether the transporters had valid permits and if the animals were being moved for slaughter or sale,” said Madhusmita Behera IIC of Barachana police station. PTI COR AAM NN