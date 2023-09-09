Police seize drugs after luxury car accident in Kerala, one arrested

Kozhikode, Sep 9 (PTI) The Kerala police arrested a 20-year-old man for alleged possession of the synthetic drug, MDMA, along with a microbalance after the luxury car he was travelling met with an accident on wee hours of Saturday. Police said they have arrested Kozhikode resident Anubind, while the owner of the car Habeeb Rahman (43) escaped from the accident site. The police have seized around 3.5 grams of methylenedioxyphenethylamine (MDMA) and the microbalance from the accident site. The incident came to light after one of the person who was driving the car lost control and the vehicle fell into an adjacent property near Koduvally here.

Microbalance is an instrument capable of making precise measurements of weight of objects of relatively small mass.

"The locals found both of them in a highly intoxicated manner. They said the two persons did not even realise that they met with an accident. However, after both of them were taken out of the car, the locals saw them throwing away some packets into a bush," police said.

The locals started questioning them but in the meantime, Rahman escaped. Later, on suspicion, the locals informed the police.

"We reached the spot soon and upon investigation, found the MDMA and the microbalance. Anubind was arrested. Rahman is absconding. His phone is switched off. The probe is on," police said.

Police found some MDMA in one of the packets thrown by them. Some quantity was also recovered from Anubind, they added. PTI LGK RRT KH