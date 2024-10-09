Police seize drugs worth Rs 7 crore in Chittorgarh; 1 arrested

Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) A young man was arrested in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Wednesday after nearly 3.5 kilograms of MDMA estimated to be worth around Rs 7 crore was seized from his car, police said.

Chittorgarh Superintendent of Police Sudhir Joshi said the seizure was made on the Chittorgarh-Neemuch highway.

He said police personnel were checking vehicles on the highway when they spotted a car that aroused suspicion and signalled it to stop.

Instead of stopping, the car accelerated and tried to escape but was intercepted, Joshi added.

He said police searched the vehicle and found 3.42 kgs of MDMA filled in two bags hidden under the driver's seat.

The narcotic drug was seized and driver Roshan Lal Vishnoi was arrested. A case has been registered at the Sadar Nimbahera police station and further investigation is being done, the officer added.