Police seize foreign liquor worth Rs 12.72 lakh from truck in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Sep 13 (PTI) Police in Jharkhand's Palamu district seized foreign liquor worth Rs 12.72 lakh from a trailer truck, an officer said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off that a trailer truck carrying large quantity foreign liquor was heading towards Bihar's Aurangabad from Nawabazar in Palamu on September 11, police launched a vehicle checking drive and intercepted the trailer truck on the Medininagar-Aurangabad main road, Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesna said in a statement.

When police asked the driver of the trailer truck about the consignment, he said it was white cement. The truck was brought to the Chatarpur police station for checking.

The driver of the trailer truck failed to produce any valid documents in support of his claim.

During a thorough checking of the vehicle, police seized 6,360 bottles of different brands of foreign liquor worth Rs 12.72 lakh from the trailer truck.

The driver of the trailer truck was arrested, and the vehicle was seized, the officer added.