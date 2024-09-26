Police seize gun, six bullets from hotel in TN's Erode

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Sep 26 (PTI) A 50-year-old SBBL gun and six bullets were seized from a locked room in a private hotel in this district, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the hotel located on Sathyamangalam main road on Wednesday night. They checked all the rooms and after breaking open a locked room, booked by a north Indian, they found the 15 cm long oldest Single Barrel Breach Loading (SBBL) gun and six bullets kept under a pillow in the bed.

It is said that the person had booked the room on 22 September and left on Wednesday noon. A search is on for him, police said. PTI COR KH