Police seize heroin worth Rs 1.37 lakh from Arunachal's Namsai

Itanagar, Mar 10 (PTI) Police seized 26 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 1.37 lakh from the residence of a man during a raid at Nongtow Khamti village in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Acting on credible information about the illicit sale and purchase of narcotic substances, a team led by Namsai SDPO Kengo Dirchi, along with Namsai police station officer-in-charge inspector AK Pandey, and other personnel, conducted a raid on March 9 under the supervision of Namsai SP Sange Thinley.

During the search in the presence of independent witnesses, police recovered heroin from a sling bag carried by the accused.

The SDPO said the heroin was seized, packed, and sealed following NDPS procedures, and the whole process was videographed through the E-Sakshya app.

A case under Section 21 (b) of the NDPS Act, 1985, has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is on, police added. PTI CORR RG