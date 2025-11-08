Police seize illegal foreign liquor worth Rs 60 lakh from truck in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro, (Jharkhand) Nov 8 (PTI) The police in Jharkhand's Bokaro district seized illegal foreign liquor worth Rs 60 lakh from a truck, an officer said on Saturday.

On Friday night, a large consignment of foreign liquor loaded in the truck was seized in Baradih under the Jaridih police station limits.

Bokaro Excise Inspector Ajay Pal said, “We seized 1,100 crates of illegal liquor of a particular brand, which has an estimated market value of around Rs 60 lakh. The confiscated consignment was loaded in the truck that was parked in an unused crushing unit.” However, it remains unclear who owns the unit and where the illegal liquor was intended to be supplied.

No arrests were made at the scene, Pal added.

