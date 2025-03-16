Police seize over Rs 55.5 lakh demonetised currency in Hyderabad; 4 held

Hyderabad, Mar 16 (PTI) Four persons were arrested for allegedly trying to exchange demonetised currency and scrapped notes with a face value of over Rs 55.5 lakh here, police said on Sunday.

On credible information, police teams apprehended the gang on Saturday night when they were "illegally" trying to exchange demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes with valid Indian currency on a commission basis with prospective customers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Commissioner’s Task Force) YVS Sudheendra said in a release.

The four persons along with the seized currency notes were handed over to SHO Abids police station for further investigation, the release added. PTI VVK VVK KH