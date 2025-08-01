Police seize pistol, arrest three persons

Chakdaha, Aug 1 (PTI) Police seized a country-made pistol and sharp weapons and arrested three persons from Chakdaha in West Bengal's Nadia district, an officer said on Friday.

Two of the arrested persons were remanded to five days' police custody, while the third was sent to judicial remand for 14 days by the Kalyani sub-divisional court on Friday.

The police seized a pistol, four live cartridges and two sharp weapons from a warehouse in Chakdaha and arrested the three persons in connection with the seizure, Additional Superintendent of Ranaghat district police Siddhartha Dhapola told reporters.

He said that the police are investigating the purpose of accumulating the weapons by the accused persons. PTI COR AMR RG