Police seize prime property of JKNOP in Kashmir's Budgam

Srinagar, Feb 21 (PTI) Police in Budgam on Saturday attached a property of a local residing in Pakistan and operating from there, an officer said.

The police have coined the term 'Jammu and Kashmir Nationals Operating from Pakistan' or JKNOP for such individuals.

A police spokesperson said that in a strong and decisive strike against terror operatives and their support structures, an immovable property of a JKNOP was attached, and the person was booked under the UAPA at Khag Police Station.

The property, one Kanal and 16 Marlas of prime land, belongs to Ghulam Nabi Najar, a resident of the Gamgulla Khansahib area of the central Kashmir district, he said.

The spokesperson said the move sends an "unequivocal message" to those involved in anti-national and unlawful activities.