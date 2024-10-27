Police seize Rs 1.32 cr in south Mumbai; five detained

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) The police have seized Rs 1.32 crore cash from five persons in south Mumbai amid the election code of conduct in place for the Maharashtra assembly polls, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

According to the police, they received information that five persons were carrying bags with cash at Bhoiwada in Bhuleshwar Bazaar on Saturday, and a trap was laid.

The official said a flying squad deployed by the Election Commission and police brought the five suspects to VP Road police station for further action after the seizure was videographed.

He said the bags contained Rs 1.32 crore, which was handed over to the Income Tax department. PTI ZA ARU