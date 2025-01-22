Police seize Rs 47 lakh in cash from car in south Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Police have seized Rs 47 lakh in cash from a car during a routine check in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, officials said on Tuesday.

The vehicle, which was being driven by Vaseem Malik (24), a resident of Sangam Vihar and a self-proclaimed scrap dealer, was intercepted by the Static Surveillance Team (SST).

Malik could not provide the required documentation for the cash, prompting officials to seize the amount. Authorities are investigating the source of the money and further action is being taken in accordance with legal protocols, the officials said. PTI BM RC