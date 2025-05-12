Police seize weapons, detonators after encounter with Naxalites on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border

Gadchiroli, May 12 (PTI) Police on Monday recovered two weapons, several live rounds, detonators and other material belonging to Maoists after an exchange of fire with them in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra near the Chhattisgarh border, officials said.

The exchange took place at three locations and lasted two hours, a release by the Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) office said.

The police received intelligence inputs on Sunday afternoon that the Bhamragad Dalam of Maoists set up a camp on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border near a newly-opened foot overbridge at Kawande in Gadchiroli, it said.

Based on these inputs, an operation comprising approximately 200 commandos of C-60, a specialised police unit tasked with combating Naxal violence, led by Additional SP M Rames was launched on Sunday evening, the release added.

On Monday morning, when the police unit was carrying out the operation, the Maoists started firing at them indiscriminately, leading to a strong retaliation by the C-60 unit. The intermittent exchange of fire with Maoists took place at three locations over a period of two hours.

After the gunfight stopped, the police recovered two weapons -- one automatic INSAS rifle and one single-shot rifle -- one magazine, several live rounds, detonators, one radio, 3 'pitthus' (sacks used by Maoists), a large amount of Naxal literature and belongings, the statement said.

The C-60 commandos completely destroyed the camp set up by Maoists.

Chances of some Maoists getting injured/killed and being dragged away by others cannot be ruled out, the statement said. PTI COR CLS NP