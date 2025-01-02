Police seized 933 vehicles involved in illegal mining in Jammu in 2024

Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) Police seized 933 vehicles and imposed fines totalling Rs 1.31 crore on individuals allegedly involved in illegal mining in the Jammu district in the last year, officials said.

Police have intensified efforts to combat illegal mining, curb the exploitation of public resources for personal gains, and tighten the noose around violators, they said.

“During special drives against illegal mining conducted in 2024 in the Jammu district, 933 vehicles involved in illegal mining were seized, out of which 831 vehicles were released after completing the necessary formalities,” a police spokesperson said.

He added that fines amounting to Rs 1,31,57,312 were imposed on violators during the year.

“For vehicles repeatedly involved in illegal mining activities, four FIRs were registered, highlighting the stern legal action being taken,” the spokesperson said, adding the process for cancelling the registration of these vehicles has also been initiated.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu, Joginder Singh said that police are committed to protecting public property and eradicating the menace of illegal mining in the region. PTI AB MNK MNK