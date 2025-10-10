Police seizes flesh trader's assets worth Rs 12 crore in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota (RJ) Oct 10 (PTI) Police on Friday initiated attachment and seizure of illegal assets worth Rs 12 crore belonging to a murder and flesh trade accused in Rajasthan's Bundi district.

Bundi SP Rajendra Kumar Meena said that exercising provisions under section 107 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the police initiated seizure of illegal properties linked to a city hotel operator, Banwari Shekhar, which were allegedly acquired through flesh trade.

The police action was initiated in compliance of an order by the additional chief judicial magistrate court on October 4.

Shekhar (36), along with his aides, allegedly murdered a 25-year-old youth at his hotel on NH-52 in the Ramganj Balaji village under the Bundi Sadar police station in March this year. He was arrested soon after, ASP Uma Sharma said.

During the investigation in the matter, the police unearthed a flesh trade racket allegedly being operated by Banwari in the hotel, and detained several women from the spot, Sharma said, adding that Banwari and his aides are under judicial custody.