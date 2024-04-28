Police seizes large quantity of explosive material in Haryana's Mahendragarh

Chandigarh, Apr 28 (PTI) Taking action against illegal miners, the Mahendragarh police has seized a large quantity of explosive material from Satnali area in the Mahendragarh district.

The police recovered 391.96 kg of explosive material, 190 detonators and 750 metres of wire, it said.

Police have arrested three people in this connection, including a person accused of supplying explosive material for illegal mining.

The police statement said a team of CIA Mahendragarh was present at the Khatodara bus stand during patrolling on Saturday, when the team received a tip-off about the movement of a suspicious vehicle bringing large quantity of detonators and explosive material for illegal mining.

The police team seized the explosive material from the vehicle and registered a case against the accused.