Police set up help centre in remote Gadchiroli village in 24 hrs to facilitate development work

Gadchiroli, Jan 24 (PTI) Police in Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra set up their assistance centre in a remote village located in a heavily-forested region within 24 hours of initiating the work, officials said on Saturday.

The move is aimed at facilitating development work in the region, which has witnessed Maoist activities for decades.

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said the assistance centre or outpost was established at Binagunda in remote Bhamragad sub-division, just eight kilometres from the Chhattisgarh border.

The IPS officer told PTI that the district now has only nine armed Naxalites, and police are aiming to wipe out left-wing extremism from Gadchiroli by March 31, 2026, a deadline set by the Centre.

He said the outpost is strategically crucial for the district police. Once a Maoist liberated zone, the area lies in the core Abujhmaad region, where police penetrated the Naxal stronghold by setting up the outpost, he said.

In this area, he said, Naxalites had carried out 28 violent incidents over the past 35 years, killing six innocent tribals, while a sub-inspector and a head constable were martyred. Several encounters and incidents of arson had taken place in this village, he said.

“Last year, we wiped out the Bhamragad, Gatta and Aheri dalams (units) of Maoists. Now, only a small group of nine cadres from their company number 10 are left here. I would appeal to them to surrender and join the mainstream of development. Otherwise, we will intensify anti-Naxal operations to get them,” he said.

According to a press release by the district police, the work at Binagunda involved a massive deployment of over 1,000 C-60 commandos and 18 Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads.

To ensure that the police centre becomes operational in a single day, authorities utilised an extensive fleet of logistical machinery, including 11 backhoe loaders, five heavy-duty hydraulic excavators, and 40 trucks to transport pre-fabricated porta cabins, generators, and an RO (reverse osmosis) water plant.

The Binagunda region generally remains disconnected from the mainstream for around four months every year due to the flooding of the Gundenur river during the rainy season. The new security post will provide necessary protection to complete the long-pending Gundenur bridge and install seven mobile towers in the belt, which had been stalled due to threats by insurgents, it said.

Senior officials, including IGP Sandeep Patil and DIG Ankit Goyal, attended its inauguration on Saturday.

SP Neeloptal described the initiative as a milestone, saying it would bridge the gap between the administration and local tribal citizens, facilitating the entry of bus services and healthcare into the interior.

This is the tenth such post established since 2023 to eliminate the security vacuum in the district, he said.