Police set up help centre in remote village of Gadchiroli in 24 hours to facilitate development work

Gadchiroli, Jan 24 (PTI) Police in Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra set up their assistance centre in a remote village located in a heavily-forested region within 24 hours of initiating the work, officials said on Saturday.

The move is aimed at facilitating development work in the region, which has witnessed Maoist activities for decades.

In a press release, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said the operation, carried out at Binagunda in remote Bhamragad sub division just eight kilometres from the Chhattisgarh border, involved a massive deployment of over 1,000 C-60 commandos and 18 Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS).

To ensure that the police centre becomes operational in a single day, authorities utilised an extensive fleet of logistical machinery, including 11 backhoe loader machines, five heavy duty hydraulic excavators, and 40 trucks to transport pre-fabricated porta cabins, generators, and an RO (reverse osmosis) water plant.

The Binagunda region generally remains disconnected from the mainstream for around four months every year due to the flooding of the Gundenur river during the rainy season, but the new security post will now provide necessary protection to complete the long-pending Gundenur bridge and install seven mobile towers in the belt, which had been stalled due to threats by insurgents, it said.

Senior officials, including IGP Sandeep Patil and DIG Ankit Goyal attended its inauguration on Saturday.

The SP described the move as a milestone that would bridge the gap between the administration and local tribal citizens, facilitating the entry of bus services and healthcare into the interior.

This is the tenth such post established since 2023 to eliminate the security vacuum in the district, he said.