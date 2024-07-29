Police shoot at and nab suspect in BJP functionary murder case

Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu), Jul 29 (PTI) A suspect in the murder of a BJP functionary was shot at and nabbed by the police when he attempted to flee after attacking the personnel during questioning, police said on Monday.

The suspect was among five who were detained by the police in connection with the brutal murder of Selvakumar, district secretary of the Cooperative Wing of the BJP, on the night of July 27.

"The suspect attacked the police interrogating him and made a bid to flee. But the alert police foiled his attempt by opening fire and nabbing him," the official said.

The murder suspect and a sub-inspector of police who sustained injuries were admitted to the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. PTI JSP ROH