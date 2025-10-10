Police shoot at, nab accused in minor girl rape, murder case

Mysuru (Karnataka), Oct 10 (PTI) A man allegedly raped and murdered a minor girl here has been shot at and nabbed when he tried to flee, police said on Friday.

The man, identified as Karthik, was traced with the help of CCTV footage and technical surveillance, officials said on Friday.

The girl was sleeping in a temporary tent along with her family that was selling balloons in the just concluded Mysuru Dasara festival when she was allegedly abducted, raped and murdered by the suspect.

Police traced the accused, Karthik (31), a resident of Siddalingapura, to Kollegal in Chamarajnagara district, where he had fled by private bus after committing the crime, police said.

When he tried to escape on seeing police on Thursday evening, they shot him in the leg. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said, adding that he will be produced in the court after his discharge.

According to police, the nine-year-old girl, who hailed from Kalaburagi had come with her family in Mysuru to sell balloons during the Dasara festival and was about to go back to her village on Thursday as the festivities had come to an end.

A senior police officer said the girl was sleeping with her family in a temporary shed. Her family woke up due to rains in the early hours of Thursday, and noticed the child was missing. When they searched for her, they found her body a few metres away from their temporary shed near the Dasara Exhibition Grounds at Indira Nagar.

The couple have four children and the victim was one of them, he said. During investigation, police scanned through CCTV footages and identified the suspect who was later arrested. A case of rape and murder has been registered at Nazarbad police station and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act was invoked, police said.

The accused Karthik already has two cases registered against him, including a case of attempted rape in Mandya. He was released from jail recently, police said.

As he was traced, police warned him to surrender but he refused then police shot in the air. He even attacked a police personnel with a bottle, injuring him and only then police shot him in the leg, they added. PTI AMP ADB