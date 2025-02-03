Police shoot at, nab suspect in petrol bomb attack on police station in TN

Ranipet (Tamil Nadu), Feb 3 (PTI) Police shot at and nabbed a suspect in the petrol bomb attack on the SIPCOT police station here, an official said on Monday.

The suspect, who was being escorted by a special police team after he was nabbed in Chennai for the Sunday incident, reportedly attacked a police Sub Inspector with a knife and attempted to flee, the official said. However, the alert police Inspector, who was part of the special team, opened fire injuring the suspect below the knee.

Both the suspect, identified as Hari and the SI Mutheeswaran have been admitted to the Walajapet Government Hospital.

Around midnight of Sunday, two bike-borne men allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at the SIPCOT police station here and made good their escape. No one was however injured in the incident nor was there any damage to the property, the police said. PTI JSP ROH