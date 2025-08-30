Police shot at man wanted in several criminal cases, in the leg

Belagavi (Karnataka), Aug 30 (PTI) Police shot at a man, accused in several criminal cases, in the leg and arrested him on Saturday morning after he allegedly attacked a constable and tried to escape.

The man, identified as Ramesh Kilari, was facing multiple cases of dacoity, robbery, gang rape and possession of illegal arms. These cases were registered in the Kittur police station limits, police said.

Around 6 am, when a police team moved in to arrest him, Kilari allegedly stabbed constable Sharif Dafedar with a knife and attempted to flee. PSI Praveen Gongolli initially fired a warning shot in the air, but the accused ignored it and continued to run. The police then fired at his leg and overpowered him.

District police said Kilari had a long criminal record and was involved in several serious offences. Both the injured constable and the accused have been admitted to Belagavi BIMS Hospital for treatment. PTI GMS ADB