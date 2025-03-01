Police should study circumstances behind rise in crime, especially among youth: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 1 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that recently there has been an increase in crime in society, especially among the younger generation, and directed the police to conduct a detailed study of the circumstances behind the same.

The direction from the CM came while speaking at the online inauguration of 30 newly constructed police buildings across the state at a cost of Rs 62.61 crore, a government release said.

At the event here, Vijayan also praised Kerala Police for setting an example in the field of cyber security by creating an artificial intelligence (AI) based security system, the release said. PTI HMP HMP KH