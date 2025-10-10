Police SI suspended for deputing youth to investigate case on his behalf

Bhadrak (Odisha), Oct 10 (PTI) A sub-inspector of police in Odisha's Bhadrak district was placed under suspension for sending a youth to investigate a case on his behalf, an officer said.

Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout suspended SI Kartik Jena of Bhadrak Rural Police Station on Friday for allowing a civilian to impersonate as a police officer and investigate a case.

The suspended officer was relieved of his duties immediately following the order. The civilian involved in the impersonation, identified as Piyush Ranjan Panda from the Dhusuri area of Dhamnagar block, has also been arrested.

According to sources, Piyush had been informally assisting Jena with computer-related tasks and other activities at the police station in recent days.

On Thursday, instead of personally visiting Rasikabaga village in Kalei panchayat to investigate a case involving a woman, Jena had allegedly instructed Piyush to carry out an inspection in his place.

Piyush arrived at the village on his personal motorcycle and began questioning locals regarding the case. The villagers asked him about his credentials. When he failed to provide satisfactory answers, the villagers detained him and alerted the Bhadrak Rural Police.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Piyush had no official ties to the police department, and he had acted as a middleman posing as a police officer as per SI Jena's direction.

"This is a serious breach of duty. The accused individual has no connection with the police department," said Arup Abhisekh Behera, ASP, Bhadrak.

"An investigation is underway to ascertain all aspects of the case," he said. PTI COR AAM AAM RG