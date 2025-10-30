Police slap murder case against father, stepmother of girl found dead in Alipore

Kolkata, Oct 30 (PTI) Police have registered a murder case against the father and stepmother of an 11-year-old girl, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Alipore earlier this month, an officer said on Thursday.

The parents of the girl, Bhola Singh and his wife Puja Singh, are brother-in-law and sister of Sanjay Roy, who was convicted in the rape and murder of a doctor in R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The complaint was lodged by the girl's grandmother, Pratima Singh, who accused her son Bhola Singh and daughter-in-law Puja Singh, of killing the girl, he said.

"Several residents have also filed written complaints supporting the allegation," the officer said, adding that the case is being treated as a homicide and an intensive investigation is underway.

Earlier this month, the girl's body was found hanging from an almirah rod with a scarf inside her home on DL Khan Road in the southern part of the city's Alipore area. PTI SCH RG