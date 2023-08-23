Police solves two burglary cases in Sikkim within 30 hours, two arrested

Gangtok, Aug 23 (PTI) Police solved two burglary cases in Sikkim's Pakyong district within 30 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

A case of burglary was reported from a resort and a petrol pump from Pakyong town in Pakyong district, 27 km from the capital Gangtok on the intervening night of August 20 and 21.

The burglars had entered the restaurant of the resort at night and looted cash and valuables. It was also reported that the same persons had also committed theft in a nearby petrol pump during the same night, the officer said.

Under the direction of SSP Pakyong a team consisting of ASP Pakyong, along with SHO Pradeep Chettri was put on the job to trace the burglars.

Advertisment

The main accused Sonam Sherpa aged was arrested from Rangpo while he was planning to flee to Nepal on August 22.

The stolen valuables and cash was recovered from his possession.

The other co-accused Vivek Chettri alias Badal a resident of Gangtok was arrested from Metro Point Gangtok.

Both Sherpa and Chettri are habitual offenders and are involved in numerous theft cases. PTI COR RG