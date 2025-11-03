Police start probe after German musician stalked in Kerala's Varkala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3 (PTI) A case has been registered against unidentified persons for allegedly stalking a German musician at the popular tourist destination of Varkala in this district, officials said on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred on the evening of November 1, when German musician Lena Maier was at Varkala.

According to the FIR, Maier was followed and stalked by a group of unidentified persons near the Varkala Helipad area around 6.45 pm that day.

She later informed German authorities in Thiruvananthapuram about the incident, following which the Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany lodged a complaint with the District Police Chief.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Varkala police station on Sunday.

Police have invoked Sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 190 (common object liability), and 78(2) (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Efforts are underway to identify and trace the individuals involved, officials said.

A police officer said that it is suspected that the accused persons may be from another state.

Police added that CCTV footage from the area is being examined as part of the investigation. PTI TBA TBA ROH