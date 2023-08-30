Police start probe into Kolkata's Gurudas College ragging

Kolkata, Aug 30 (PTI) Police have started an investigation against two former students of an undergraduate college in the city's Phoolbagan area for allegedly ragging students and exerting pressure on them to take part in political programmes, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The principal of Gurudas College has lodged a complaint at Phoolbagan police station against two former students alleging that they were regularly visiting the institute and ragging BSc (general) students by forcing them to participate in political programmes, he said.

Following a request by police, the ACJM Sealdah passed an order to start a case, he added.

Police have slapped the West Bengal Prohibition of Ragging in Educational Institutions Act 2000 against the duo, he said.

Earlier this month, a 17-year-old first-year undergraduate student of Jadavpur University died after falling off the balcony of the boys' hostel after being allegedly "ragged" by other students.

The death had led to a huge political uproar compelling police to arrest 13 people, including a few former students of Jadavpur University. The matter is still under investigation. PTI SCH MNB