Police start probe into ‘match-fixing’ involving IFA, 2 arrested

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in conspiring to fix football matches under the banner of the Indian Football Association (IFA) in exchange for monetary benefits, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said on Monday.

The case has been recorded at Bowbazar Police Station on November 2, based on a complaint lodged by Sub-Inspector Sandip Dutta of Anti-Rowdy Section (ARS).

"It was found that the accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy and fraudulently manipulated football matches to secure illegal financial gains. In furtherance of this conspiracy, the accused misused information technology resources to commit cheating and obtain unlawful benefits," the officer said.

The two arrested were identified as Akash Das and Rahul Saha, both residents of Belghoria in North 24 Parganas district, he said.

Police said that the investigation is in progress to identify all persons involved and to trace the money trail. PTI SCH NN