Police start probe into Rs 77 crore `fraud' at tri-services club on Navy's complaint

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Mumbai Police has started an investigation into an alleged fraud of Rs 77.52 crore at the United Services Club here, police and Defence officials said on Thursday.

Financial discrepancies at the 97-year-old tri-services establishment came to light during a routine audit a few months ago, a Defence PRO said.

The case has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police, officials said.

A complaint regarding the alleged fraud was recently lodged at the Cuffe Parade Police Station here by a Navy captain on the instructions of the Western Naval Command headquarters.

"The United Services Club, Colaba, is a 97 years old Tri-Services Club. A few months earlier, as part of a routine audit, a discrepancy was noticed by the Secretary of the Club. This led to a special audit by the contracted CA and, subsequently, detailed scrutiny of the financial accounts were undertaken on instructions of the Club Management, whereupon significant anomalies were discovered," a Defence PRO said in a statement.

Besides the registration of a First Information Report, a detailed special audit by an independent chartered accountant has been ordered, the statement added.

The Defence forces and US Club are committed to maintaining the highest standards of conduct and financial probity, and all cooperation will be extended to the law enforcement and financial agencies to identify any wrong-doing and ensure justice, it said. PTI DC KRK