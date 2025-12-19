Police station constructed in 24 hours at remote Gadchiroli village

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), Dec 19 (PTI) Gadchiroli police has built a new police station in a remote part of the Naxal-affected district in just 24 hours with the help over 1,000 personnel, officials said here.

The new police station at Tumarkothi village under Hedri subdivision, inaugurated on Friday, will drive development and curb Maoist violence, said a release from the office of Superintendent of Police.

It is located 2 km from the Chhattisgarh border. The construction of the police station was part of efforts to instill a sense of security among residents of remote areas, said SP Neelotpal.

As many as 1,050 personnel of district police built the station using JCB and Poclain machines. PTI COR CLS KRK