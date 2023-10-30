Police station in J&K's Anantnag renamed after fallen DSP Himayun Muzammil

Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday renamed the Mattan Police Station in Anantnag as Himayun Muzammil Model Police Station in the memory of the DSP who laid down his life during an encounter with terrorists last month.

The renovated and renamed police station was inaugurated by Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh in the presence of the slain police officer’s father, retired IGP Ghulam Hassan Bhat.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said the police had been trying to attach Himayun Muzammil’s name with some part of Anantnag district ever since he laid down his life in the line of duty.

“He did not have a long service but he never shied away from his responsibility. I still remember the day when the encounter was going on, I was at the spot. We knew that our colleague is injured along with some Army officers. Despite our best efforts we could not effect a timely evacuation.

"We know that before breathing his last, he spoke to his father and his wife. We were hopeful that his life could have been saved if he had been evacuated in time, but sometimes the ground situation is such that what we want is not possible. Sometimes the decisions of life's journey are taken elsewhere,” Singh said.

Himayun Muzammil was among the four security personnel who were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kokernag area of the district on September 13. Two Army officers also laid their lives in the operation that lasted more than six days and ended with the killing of two terrorists.