Police stations in Assam need to be made more people-centric: Himanta

Guwahati, Sep 7 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said with militancy-related incidents decreasing in the state, police stations have to be transformed into more people-centric places.

Sarma also emphasised the role of ‘Nagarik Samitis’ (citizen committees) in assisting police personnel in public service responsibilities “For the last three decades, Assam was fighting insurgency. Counter-insurgency measures were the focus points for police. I won’t say that insurgency has been completely wiped out, but incidents are coming down. The police stations have to be transformed into more people-centric places,” he said.

The CM was speaking at the first state-level conclave here of ‘Nagarik Samitis’ from all 307 police stations in the state.

Maintaining that the long and difficult nature of duty of police personnel tend to make them tough in their regular dealings, he said the role of Nagarik Samitis in helping the personnel to engage in civil work can also ease some stress.

Sarma said positivity created within the society can lead to slow but permanent social transformation for the better, and the samitis can help the police force in discharging the public service responsibilities entrusted on them.

“Policing has two aspects – administration of criminal justice and public service. The first aspect is addressed by the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita. Criminal justice, criminal investigation, filing of chargesheet are dealt in the first aspect by the OCs; the samitis don’t have anything to do in this regard.

“They (the samitis) have to maintain good relations between the police station and the public,” he said.

The chief minister pointed out that the police stations deal with numerous responsibilities like giving permission for holding fairs, festivals, issuing various certificates to residents under its jurisdictions, and the samitis can play a positive role in quick disposal of such services.

“Crime rates have been coming down. Chargesheets in cases where forensic opinion is not needed are being filed within time. We are also improving our forensic science wing so that chargesheets in such cases can also be filed within three months,” he said.

The CM said the new samitis will start functioning from October, and the 12-member committees will play an important role in acting as a bridge between the public and the police. PTI SSG RBT