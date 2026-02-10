Police stations in Kolkata getting ramps for elderly, disabled people

Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) The authorities have begun installing ramps at all police stations in the city to facilitate easy access for senior citizens and specially-abled persons, officials said on Tuesday.

The initiative, undertaken at the direction of Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar, aims to make police stations more accessible, allowing elderly persons and those with disabilities to approach duty officers without physical difficulty.

“A police station is often the first point of contact for elderly citizens and persons with disabilities when they seek protection or want to report grievances. Ensuring barrier-free access is essential to uphold their dignity and rights,” a senior police officer said.

At present, ramps are available at 25 of the city’s 80 police stations. Of the remaining 55 stations, construction has been completed at 35, while work is in progress at 20 others, and it will be completed shortly, officials said.

The officer said that the ramps are being designed to provide smooth and slip-resistant access, reducing the risk of injury for senior citizens and persons using wheelchairs, walkers or canes. PTI SCH NN