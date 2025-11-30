Police step up online monitoring after cyberattacks on victim in Mamkoottathil case

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 30 (PTI) Police are monitoring social media platforms following mass cyberattacks against the woman whose complaint led to a sexual assault case against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil, officials said on Sunday.

Police officials said the cyber operations wing will monitor online platforms as part of its cyber patrolling activities.

The cyber operations wing oversees the cyber police stations and the specialised cyberdome wing.

Officials said they have received information that pictures of the complainant are being circulated and shared as part of the online abuse.

"We will direct cyber police stations to register cases if any complaints are received. Cases will also be registered if social media accounts are found circulating pictures of the victim during our routine cyber patrolling," a police official told PTI.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan said no cyberattacks have been carried out from official Congress handles.

"If anyone connected to the Congress carries out such an attack, we will take action. No such act has taken place from the official cyber handle or by people associated with the party," he said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph also said no party leaders are involved in any cyberattacks, and that action would be taken if any party workers are found engaging in such activities. PTI TBA SSK