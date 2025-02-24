Police step up security outside Gorhe's home after Shiv Sena (UBT) protests on remarks

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Police have stepped up security outside the official residence of Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe in Mumbai to avoid any untoward incident in the wake of her controversial remarks made at a literary meet, officials said on Monday.

Gorhe, who belongs to the ruling Shiv Sena, is facing flak from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray for her remarks that posts in the undivided regional party were obtained through corrupt means, including gifting of Mercedes cars.

She made the comments on Saturday while speaking at the 98th All India Marathi Literary Meet in New Delhi. The Shiv Sena (UBT) came into existence following a split in the original party in 2022.

Her remarks caused an uproar in the state politics, and protests were staged by Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters at various places.

To avoid any untoward incident, police have stepped up security outside Gorhe's official residence in south Mumbai, an official said.

The number of on-duty police personnel was increased, and barricades were placed outside her official bungalow located near Mantralaya (state secretariat), the official said.

As the high-security zone also houses residences of some state ministers, Riot Control Police (RCP) and their vehicles are usually parked in the area along with local cops, he said. PTI DC RSY