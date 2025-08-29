Police step up security outside residence of lawyer who opposed quota for Maratha community

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) The Mumbai police have increased security outside lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte's residence in Parel here in view of his opposition to Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange's indefinite fast in the city over the reservation demand, officials said on Friday.

Jarange launched his fast over the Maratha reservation issue at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday morning. A large number of his supporters and people from the Maratha community have gathered in Mumbai, especially around the protest venue, to express their solidarity.

Sadavarte had opposed permission to Jarange's hunger strike in Mumbai and had written letters to that effect to the state Director General of Police (DGP), Mumbai Commissioner of Police and Superintendent of Jalna district, an official said.

He also filed a complaint at the Azad Maidan police station in this regard, he said.

The police have allowed Jarange to stage a protest at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai as per the guidelines of the high court. Thousands of protesters from various districts have gathered in south Mumbai to express solidarity to him.

Anticipating that Sadavarte may face the ire of Maratha protesters, the police have stepped up security at Sadavarte's residence in Parel from Thursday evening, the official said.

His house is located under the jurisdiction of Bhoiwada police station, he added.

Earlier in October 2023, the protesters of Maratha Kranti Morcha had vandalised Sadavarte's vehicles after he opposed reservation to the Maratha community, he said. PTI DC NP