Police step up vigilance across Delhi following Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Security has been tightened across the national capital following Tuesday's terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed at least 26 people, officials said on Wednesday.

The security outside the Pakistan High Commission in the capital has been beefed up, the officials said.

"We have deployed paramilitary forces along with Delhi Police personnel outside of the High Commission of Pakistan. No one will be allowed to breach law and order there," a senior police officer said.

Terrorists opened fire at the Baisaran meadow near the resort town of Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is seen as the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

In response to the attack, Delhi Police beefed up security across the city, focusing particularly on the tourist hotspots and border checkpoints, officials said, confirming that checking and surveillance have been intensified.

"Security has been beefed up at the famous tourist spots such as the Red Fort, India Gate, Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb, Bangla Sahib gurdwara, Lotus Temple, Akshardham Temple, Lodhi Garden, Jama Masjid, Delhi Haat INA, National Museum, Jantar Mantar, Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, Rajghat and Safdarjung Tomb, among others," the police officer said.

He added that the police have also stepped up security outside of the Metro stations, bus terminals, railway stations, malls and marketplaces across the capital.

"We have set up special Delhi Police help desks inside many Metro stations. Security forces have been instructed to look out for any suspicious activities. All the senior police officers will be on ground and strictly monitor the checkpoints on the borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana," the officer said.

Traffic movement has also been regulated in the sensitive zones, officials said.

The alert coincides with the ongoing visit of US Vice-President J D Vance for which security has already been strengthened in Delhi and other cities.

Police also increased the security cover at the major marketplaces in Delhi such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Rajouri Garden, among others.

"We have deployed barricading and metal detector checking at various places. Foot patrolling teams and police personnel in plain clothes have been pressed into service," another senior police officer said.

An official told PTI that senior police officers and zonal deputy commissioners of police have been directed to remain extra alert and vigilant in their respective areas. PTI BM ARI