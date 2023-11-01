Police steps up security measures in northeast Delhi ahead of Diwali

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Taking note of the blast at a convention centre in Kerala recently, police of northeast districts of Delhi stepped up security measures ahead of Diwali, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

"Northeast district is considered to be a sensitive area with a dense population. We have already heightened our security arrangements right from the beginning of the Ramlila," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The DCP further said that he has held special meetings with SHOs of different areas under his jurisdiction, beat in-charges, and concerned officers to maintain law and order.

"Due to the high footfall during Puja (Dussehra), we have increased night patrolling and asked for visibility and presence in the marketplaces. Additionally, after the recent incident in Kerala, security has become a matter of concern for us," DCP Tirkey said.

Police have carried out checks at guest houses, and held meetings with members of the market association to see where police can deploy metal detectors.

"I have asked to stay alert and directions have been given to not to ignore any important call. We have also asked our sources to inform police immediately about any illegal activities," DCP Tirkey further said.