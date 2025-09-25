Police stop actor Pawan Kalyan fans from organising DJ event without permission

Bengaluru, Sep 25 (PTI) Police on Thursday registered an FIR against the fans of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan for organising an event ahead of the release of his film 'They Call Him OG'.

According to police, the Bangalore Pawan Kalyan Fans Association had planned a stage celebration outside Sandhya Theatre in Madiwala without obtaining permission on Wednesday.

Police said the organisers had erected a stage and set up a DJ system outside the venue. Acting on a tip-off, the arrangements were dismantled.

"When we got to know, we immediately reached the spot and seized the loudspeakers on Wednesday and asked the organisers to dismantle the stage," a police officer told PTI.

Tension briefly arose when activists of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) objected to the event.

The Madivala Police registered the FIR against the organisers after obtaining permission from a city court. PTI GMS KH