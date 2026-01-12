Police stop BJP members from reaching controversial spot on Thiruparankundram hill

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Jan 12 (PTI) BJP leader H Raja and a few members of the party were prevented by the police on Monday from reaching a "controversial" spot atop the Thiruparankundram hill as it could lead to hostilities between the two groups, an official said.

Raja, Convenor of TN BJP coordination committee, accompanied by a few members of his party, climbed the hill in a bid to reach a fig tree (Kallathi maram) situated on the lands of the ancient Sri Subrahmanya Swamy temple, Thiruparankundram, here, where a row erupted over the lighting of the lamp for Karthigai Deepam festival in December 2025.

The Kallathi tree is situated near a dargah. The BJP members allege that the Muslims who observed the annual festival in December last year had hoisted a ceremonial flag atop the Kallathi tree, which is considered sacred by the Hindus as it is the Sthala vriksham (temple tree) of Lord Subrahmanya also known as Lord Murugan.

The members, upon being stopped from proceeding to the spot where the tree stood, picked up an argument with the police. However, the police remained firm on not allowing them to reach the location.

On January 10, the police registered a case following a complaint from the temple management alleging trespassing and unauthorised hoisting of a flag on the Kallathi tree.