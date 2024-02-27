Police stop ISF MLA Nausad Siddique from visiting Sandeshkhali, arrest him

Kolkata: Police on Tuesday arrested ISF MLA Nausad Siddique near the Science City area here while he was on his way to trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, an officer said.

Siddique was arrested under preventive laws, the officer said.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in sensitive areas of Sandeshkhali primarily to avert any untoward incident there.

"I do not know why they have arrested me. This is several kilometres away from Sandeshkhali. I was going to Sandeshkhali to meet the villagers there. I did not break any rule or anything", Siddique told reporters.

Siddique said he was scheduled to hold two programs in Sandeshkhali.

The ISF MLA was taken to the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.