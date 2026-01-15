Police stop UP Congress chief Ajay Rai from meeting murdered OBC youth's family in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar/Meerut, Jan 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Thursday alleged that the voice of victims was being “suppressed” after police stopped him from meeting the family of an OBC youth, who was allegedly murdered earlier this month in neighbouring Meerut district.

Rai arrived in Muzaffarnagar to express condolences to the family of Rohit Kashyap alias Sonu (28), whose burnt body was found on January 5 in the Sardhana area of Meerut. Rohit’s family lives in Muzaffarnagar.

In a post on X, Rai said that police stopped him at the Bhangela outpost in Khatauli and took him into custody while he was on his way to meet the bereaved family.

Alleging pressure from the ruling dispensation, Rai claimed attempts were being made to suppress the voice of the victims, but asserted that the Congress would not bow to injustice.

Rai also shared a video clip purportedly showing him arguing with a police officer.

In the clip, Rai can be heard saying that he was willing to meet the family alone and even travel in a police vehicle, leaving behind his supporters, with the officer expressing apprehension that his visit could lead to a large gathering.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati had expressed their displeasure over the alleged killing of the backward youth.

Several leaders from different political parties, including Azad Samaj Party MP Chandra Shekhar, former Union minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan, and Samajwadi Party MP Harendra Malik, have visited the victim's family to express their condolences.

According to Balyan, the family sought an independent inquiry by another agency, citing their lack of confidence in the local police.

On Thursday, Meerut police said the investigation has been transferred from the Sardhana police to the Crime Branch, Meerut, to ensure a fair and transparent probe, following a request by the complainant and in view of the sensitivity of the case.

Officials said the decision was taken after the victim's mother, Madanwati, on January 14 sought that the probe be conducted by a gazetted officer.

The probe will now be carried out under the supervision of the SP (Crime) and CO (Crime).

A case has been registered under sections 103 (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the BNS on the complaint of Madanwati, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on the Akhepur-Sardhana Road on the night of January 5, when the accused, a 16-year-old tempo driver, allegedly assaulted Rohit with a brick following an argument while consuming liquor, leading to his death.

The accused allegedly burnt the body after the murder. Meerut SSP Vipin Tada said police teams acted promptly, identified the burnt body the same night and arrested the accused within 24 hours based on CCTV camera footage and other evidence.

The Juvenile Justice Board has sent the accused to a reform home. Rohit, a resident of Mohalla Qila in Muzaffarnagar district, had gone to Sardhana to visit his relatives and had befriended the tempo driver during his trip, police said.

His family members said he worked as a confectioner in Mumbai and had returned to his village to look for a bride.

In view of caste-related tensions following the Rohit murder case and another recent killing in the area, the administration has imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS in Kapsad and Maujamabad Jwalagarh villages under the Sardhana tehsil.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Udit Narayan Sengar said entry of outsiders into the two villages has been prohibited to maintain law and order.

Police said tensions had flared after the January 8 killing of Sunita in Kapsad village, following the alleged abduction of her daughter Ruby.

The accused in that case has also been arrested, while Ruby has been handed over to her family, police said. PTI COR KIS ARI