Police, students clash during JNUSU protest march, several detained

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Police and JNU students clashed during a march by the students' union here on Thursday as police claimed that they were assaulted by the protestors. The protesting students, many of who have been detained, alleged excessive force against them.

Police said protesters pelted sticks and shoes and resorted to physical assault, injuring several cops, some of whom were even "bitten" during the altercation.

The students clashed with the police at the college gate when protesters tried to take the rally out of the campus. JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, former president Nitish Kumar and several others were detained, they said.

The students had given a call for a "Long March" from the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus to the Ministry of Education, police said in a statement.

The march was part of ongoing protests over varsity's VC's recent remarks on a podcast over implementation of UGC norms, rustication of JNUSU office bearers, and the proposed Rohith Act.

The protesters have also alleged that excessive force was used against them, that many students were injured in the clash and some of them were taken to "unconfirmed locations" by the police.

According to police, the JNU administration had informed the protesting students that no permission had been granted for any protest outside the campus and advised them to restrict their demonstration within university premises, police said.

Despite this, around 400-500 students gathered on the campus and began a protest march. At about 3.20 pm, the protesters moved out through the main gate and attempted to proceed towards the Ministry, police said.

"Barricades placed outside the campus were damaged as the situation escalated. The protesters pelted banners and sticks, threw shoes and resorted to physical assault. Some police personnel were bitten during the scuffle, resulting in injuries to several officers deployed at the spot," a senior police officer said.

Police personnel stopped the protesters at the North Gate of the JNU campus and gradually pushed them back inside the university premises.

"We have detained some of the protestors. Some protestors are levelling allegations that police manhandled them which are completely baseless. Every single officer deputed there were maintaining law and order," the officer told PTI.

In a statement issued the same day, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) condemned what it termed the "brutal use of force" by police. The association alleged that several students, including women, were injured and expressed concern over the well-being of those detained, claiming some were taken to "unconfirmed locations".

JNUTA also alleged that the police action was aimed at preventing students from exercising their democratic right to march and demanded the immediate release of all detained students.