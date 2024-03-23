Police sub-inspector caught taking bribe in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) A police sub-inspector was caught taking bribe after threatening an accused of illegal liquor trade here, officials on Saturday said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar told PTI that a case was recently registered against a person named Satyapal Singh, a resident of Banda police station area, on charges of illegal liquor business.

Singh had alleged that Sub-Inspector Narendra Kumar Sharma had threatened him that if he did not give him a bribe of Rs 10,000 then he would add a serious charge in the case and send him to jail.

The victim had lodged a complaint in this regard with the Bareilly-based Anti-Corruption Organisation and its team which was here last night arrested the sub-inspector while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 inside the Banda police station, the ASP said.

The Anti-Corruption Organisation team has lodged a case against the accused sub-inspector at the Sadar Bazar police station, he added. PTI COR SAB AS AS