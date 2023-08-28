Police sub-inspector dies of heart attack in Haryana's Nuh

Nuh: A Haryana Police sub-inspector died of a heart attack here on Monday, an official said.

Heavy security arrangements are in place in Nuh in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for a 'Shobha yatra'.

Hakmuddin (47), a resident of Utawar village, was deputed at Badkali Chowk, according to the police.

“Around 12:30 pm, Sub Inspector Hakmuddin started feeling uneasy. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment," said Inspector Rattan Lal, station house officer, at Nagina police station.